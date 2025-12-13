Updated 13 December 2025 at 14:15 IST
BREAKING: BJP Demands Resignations of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Sports Minister Over 'Messy Fury'
In a sharp political escalation, BJP has demanded the resignations of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the state’s Sports Minister over the 'Messy Fury' controversy, alleging administrative failure and cover-up.
BJP Demands Resignations of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Sports Minister Over 'Messy Fury' | Image: Republic
Kolkata: The BJP has now demanded the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Sports Minister Aroop Biswas over the Messy scandal as severe chaos broke out.
