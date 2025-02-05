BREAKING: BJP Edge Over AAP In Exit Polls, No Gain For Congress

New Delhi: Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the BJP holds an advantage over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly elections, while the Congress is not expected to make significant gains.

The Election Commission will announce the official results on February 8, after the counting of votes. Exit polls, conducted by election survey agencies, are based on voter interviews as they leave polling stations and may differ from the actual results.

Matrize Exit Poll

According to the Matrize exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is projected to win 35-40 seats, while the AAP may secure 32-37 seats. The survey estimates 0-1 seats for the Congress.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll

The People’s Pulse exit poll forecasts 51-60 seats for the NDA, while the AAP is expected to get 10-19 seats. It also predicts that the Congress will not win any seats.

People’s Insight Exit Poll

The People’s Insight exit poll projects 40-44 seats for the NDA, 25-29 seats for the AAP, and 0-1 seat for the Congress.

P-Marq Exit Poll

As per the P-Marq exit poll, the BJP and its allies are likely to win 39-49 seats, while the AAP could secure 21-31 seats, and the Congress is expected to get 0-1 seat.

JVC Exit Poll

The JVC exit poll suggests that the BJP and allies may win 39-45 seats, the AAP could get 22-31 seats, and the Congress might secure 0-2 seats.

In the 70-member Delhi assembly, the majority mark stands at 36. Currently, the AAP holds 62 seats, while the BJP has eight, and the Congress has none.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Delhi assembly elections took place on Wednesday, with results set to be declared on February 8. Of the 1.55 crore eligible voters, nearly 58% had cast their votes by 5 PM.