BJP Firm on Devendra Fadnavis As Maharashtra CM, Sena Says Eknath Shinde Won't Accept Deputy Role

Mumbai: The suspense over the next Maharashtra Chief Minister following Mahayuti's thumping victory in the state elections, has intensified with both the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vying for the top post. While the BJP remains firm on Devendra Fadvanis as the chief ministerial face, the Shiv Sena is adamant for Eknath Shinde to return as the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

It is learnt that Eknath Shinde was given an offer to become the deputy CM which he turned down. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis is likely to visit Delhi to meet top leadership on Wednesday. While sharing details about the new govt formation, Fadnavis said that all three Mahayuti parties will come together to form a govt in the state and the suspense over the CM face will be over soon.

Swearing-in Ceremony of New CM Likely on Dec 2

Earlier on Tuesday, Eknath Shinde submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and will now work as the caretaker CM till the new leader for the top post is sworn in. The swearing -in ceremony of the new CM will take place on December 2.

Reacting to the developments, a Shiv Sena leader said that Eknath Shinde will never accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister, adding that Mahayuti's win was largely because of Eknath Shinde's policy implementation in the state.

How Vote Share Stands After Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a resounding victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing 229 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, bagging 132 seats of the 149 seats it contested, securing a vote share of 26.77%. This is a step up from the 2019 Assembly elections, where the BJP had secured 105 seats and a 25.75% vote share. Its ally, the Shiv Sena ( Eknath Shinde faction), added a significant 12.38% vote share, further strengthening the coalition’s hold over the state. While Shinde-led Sena bagged 57 seats, the NCP won 41 seats to take the Mahayuti total to 230 seats.

This victory positions the BJP as the undisputed leader in Maharashtra politics, dominating both in terms of vote share and seat tally.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The MVA retained power by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the just-concluded state polls, leaving the Aghadi with just 46 seats.

Meanwhile, the term of the current state assembly ended on Wednesday, November 26. Amid the talks of Fadnavis becoming the CM for the third time, many Sena leaders have demanded that Shinde should continue as the CM as the landslide win was under his leadership.

If elected for the top post, Fadnavis will become the CM for third term after serving as the top leader in 2014 and 2019.

Post 2014 elections, Fadnavis had completed a full five-year term while in coalition with the then-undivided Shiv Sena.

After the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP, under Fadnavis, briefly formed a government with Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as deputy chief minister. However, the government lasted only for 80 hours, as Ajit Pawar pulled out again to be with his uncle, Sharad Pawar , the current NCP (SP) chief.

For the first time in six decades, there will be no leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly due to the inadequate number of MLAs in the opposition camp.

As per norms, a single party, and not a coalition, should have at least 10 per cent of the total strength of the 288-member House to stake claim to the House opposition leader’s post, an official said.

The maximum permissible limit for the Council of Ministers in Maharashtra is 43, including the CM. The BJP, which has 132 MLAs, is likely to keep almost half the ministerial berths for itself, as per sources.