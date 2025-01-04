Published 13:08 IST, January 4th 2025
BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Delhi Polls, Fields Parvesh Verma Against Kejriwal
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections in February this year, BJP has released its first list of candidates and has fielded Parvesh Verma against Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Elections are slated to take place in the end of January or early February this year and ahead of the polls, the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has released its first list of candidates. The ruling party at the Centre has fielded Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Kailash Gehlot who recently left AAP to join BJP from Bijwasan and Ramesh Bidhuri against CM Atishi from Kalkaji.
Delhi Polls: BJP Releases Names of 29 Candidates, Check Full List
