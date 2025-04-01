BJP To Announce Its Next National President After Current Parliament Session

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) is likely to elect its next national President at the end of the current Parliament session, sources informed on Tuesday. The saffron party is also expected to appoint its state chief by the end of April.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the incumbent national working president of the BJP, has been leading the party since 2019. Prior to Nadda, Amit Shah was the national president.

Besides having the responsibility of leading the party, BJP leader JP Nadda is also the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare as well as Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in Modi government 3.0.

Process to elect next BJP chief to begin after Parliament Session

According to reports, the process of electing the next party president will begin after the commencement of the current Parliament session. The tenure of JP Nadda as the BJP chief was supposed to end last year, however, it was extended. It has already been 10 months since the extention of his term.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also set to elect its chiefs for 19 states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. In order to elect the next party President, the BJP has to complete organisational elections in at least 50 per cent of the states.

At present, organisational elections have been completed in 12 of the required 18 states. States including Arunachal Pradesh , Chhattisgarh , Sikkim, Nagaland , Rajasthan , Assam , Chandigarh, Goa , Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Meghalaya , and Lakshadweep are done with the organisational polls while UP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal among others are yet to conduct elections for electing next state chiefs.