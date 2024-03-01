Bomb Blast At Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, Confirms CM Siddaramaiah; 9 Injured

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe which left 9 people injured was a bomb blast. "A blast has happened in Rameshwaram cafe. All the CCTV has been investigated and I have taken the report of the incident. An improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the attack. Accused has to be identified, an investigation is underway”, said the CM. The injured include cafe staff and a customer. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The explosion was reported at around 1 PM at the Whitefield branch of the cafe. Police officials, the bomb disposal and detection squad and the FSL team have reached the spot. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also visit the Bengaluru explosion site as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

After an inspection of the site of the explosion at a cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield, Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan said, "The CM and the Home Minister have been given complete information on the incident. Nine people were injured in the incident. An investigation is underway. We will get feedback from the FSL team."

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and rescue work is underway as the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe led to a blaze.

"I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly there was a loud sound and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel," said the man who is working as a security guard at The Rameshwaram Cafe.

Sources told Republic TV that a mysterious object was kept inside a bag that exploded. The roof of the cafe has been blown away, partially. A 12-volt battery was found at the blast site.

'Clear Case of Bomb Blast'

Taking to X, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said, "Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It seems to be a clear case of a bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah."

‘Investigations Underway’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that investigations are underway and CCTV footage covering nearly 2 km has been secured. “We can confirm the details once our police team provides information about the presence of an IED, etc. Our various teams are currently at the spot,” he added.