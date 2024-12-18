BREAKING: Boat Carrying 85 Passengers Capsizes Near Gateway of India in Mumbai, 1 Dead

Mumbai: A person was killed after a ferry boat carrying nearly 85 passengers capsized near Uran, Karanja here on Wednesday. The boat was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island when the mishap took place. While 80 people have been rescued, five are still missing. Visuals from the site showed passengers wearing life jackets being rescued and transferred to another boat, as the vessel gradually sank into the sea.

“There were a total of 85 passengers on board including the crew. 80 people have been rescued so far and 5 people are missing. The 5 admitted to the hospital are in critical condition and 1 is dead. The rest of the people are stable”, BMC said in a statement.

Taking to X, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "We have received reports of an accident involving the boat Nilkamal, which was heading towards Elephanta. Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance. We are in constant touch with the district and police administration and fortunately, most of the citizens have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still underway. Orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation."

Boat Capsizes Near Gateway of India | Latest Updates