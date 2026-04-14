BREAKING: Boiler Explosion Rocks Chhattisgarh Power Plant, Several Feared Dead

New Delhi: A major boiler explosion at the Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district (Singhitari village) triggered panic and chaos on the premises.

The blast reportedly led to a stampede-like situation as workers rushed to escape, leaving around 30–40 workers seriously injured. Several of the injured, many in critical condition, were rushed to nearby hospitals.

While there are fears of fatalities, officials have yet to confirm any deaths, and the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Emergency response teams and local administration officials reached the site soon after the incident and began rescue operations.

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