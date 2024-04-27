Advertisement

Breaking: A bomb blast occurred today outside the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nimai Das from Hingalganj in West Bengal. The blast reportedly occurred at his house in Chaibasa. A family member named Shyamoli Das was reportedly injured in the incident. Police have detained two persons in connection with the explosion.

The police have taken the injured Shyamoli Das' mobile into custody for investigation.

After the blast, BJP workers protested outside the BJP leader's house in Hasanabad. The BJP workers alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers brought explosives and blew up the BJP leader's house. Locals claim that the TMC planned and tried to trap the leader.

Nimai Das was a candidate from the Hingalganj seat in the last assembly elections.

