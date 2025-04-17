Bomb Blast in West Bengal’s Malda Injures 5 Children, 2 Critical

The bomb blast took place in the Dilutola area of Birnagar-II Gram Panchayat, where a group of children were playing. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A bomb blast in the Kaliacchak area of Malda left five children injured with two of them reported to be in critical condition. The incident took place in the Dilutola area of Birnagar-II Gram Panchayat, where a group of children were playing in an abandoned house.

According to initial reports, one of the children mistook an unexploded bomb for a ball and hit it on the ground, triggering a violent explosion.

Local sources report that around 3 pm on Thursday, five children entered an abandoned house owned by Farman Sheikh to play. While playing, they found what they believed was a ball. However, when one of the children threw it on the ground, it exploded, injuring two children immediately. The other children were knocked unconscious by the blast's sound.

Hearing the explosion, nearby residents rushed to the site and quickly rescued the injured children, who were then transported to Seelampur Rural Hospital for medical treatment.