When Bomb Threat Rocked 15 Bengaluru Schools

Bengaluru: In a shocking event that took place on December 1 morning, Friday, administrative staff of several schools in Bengaluru reportedly received bomb threats, saying explosives have been planted in their institution and could get triggered anytime.

As many as 15 schools with 15,000 students were evacuated on received bomb threats via e-mails sent by miscreants.

The schools in question include Naples, Vidyashilp Academy in Basaveshwara Nagar, among others. Police rushed to the spot. According to the police, all students and staff were immediately evacuated from the school grounds, and no suspicious objects were discovered.

No suspicious items found

Initially, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner had informed that numerous anti-sabotage teams were sent to scan the school premises. He further added the bomb threat messages sent to several city schools seem to indicate fake calls, however, every effort will be made to identify the sender of the email.

Commenting on the matter, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said, “The city is now on alert. Even before, when such calls were received, they all turned out to be fake calls when inspected. We have sent bomb squads everywhere. Thorough probe will be conducted.”

The email claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises

"The email claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises. We received a call from the command centre and immediately rushed our teams to schools which are located in different parts of the city. All students and staff have been safely evacuated from the school premises and a thorough search operation is being carried out," a senior police officer said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Parents need not worry, threat likely a hoax: K'taka ministers

In response to the alarming bomb threats, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said “Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic." Furthermore, he said that he has instructed the police to inspect the schools and enhance security and urged parents to remain calm during this time.

“The police will investigate, and I have directed them to do so. Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic. I have instructed the police to inspect the schools and enhance security. A preliminary report has been received from the police department,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

Expressing his concern over the matter later, Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar said, “I was shocked when I got to know about the incident. One of the schools is right in front of my home and I came here to inspect this. Police said that it seemed like a fake call by some miscreants, but they're probing the matter.”

He, however, reassured the parents of the students that the threat emails are a hoax call and there is no need to panic. “The parents of the children do not need to worry. Within a few hours, our cybercrime department will trap them. It is a hoax call. Parents should not panic. We are there to protect your children," he said.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "At present, we have received information about 15 schools that received the threat e-mails. Last year also, such threats were received. We cannot take any risk. We are inspecting the schools and are taking all precautionary measures. We will take strict action against those who are making the threats. We are looking into all aspects."