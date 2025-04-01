Bomb Threat at Kolkata’s Indian Museum, Security Heightened

New Delhi: Authorities at the Indian Museum in Kolkata, West Bengal, received an alarming bomb threat via email, prompting immediate action from local law enforcement and museum officials. The anonymous threat, reportedly sent by an entity calling itself "Group 1378," claimed that explosives would be planted at the museum and threatened a mass killing.

Details of the Threat

The email, which was sent to museum officials, included a chilling message which read, "We will arrive at the museum on Tuesday around 1.20 pm. We will have bombs planted and will go on a mass killing."

In response to the threat, security around the museum has been increased. The museum is guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Not the First Incident

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in West Bengal. A similar bomb threat was sent to the Indian Museum earlier this year, in January, warning that explosives had been planted on the premises and would detonate soon.

In response, the entire museum was evacuated. However, no explosives or bombs were found during the search.