Bomb Threat Reported At MA Stadium In Jammu Ahead Of Republic Day Event

Jammu: A terror threat has reportedly been received at the MA Stadium venue in Jammu ahead of the Republic Day celebrations today. According to the sources, the authorities received a mail claiming that a bomb has been planted at the venue, where important dignitaries, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, are expected to attend the Republic Day event on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in response to the threat, all security officials rushed to the MA Stadium to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the dignitaries and attendees. The security agencies are on high alert, and a thorough search of the venue is being conducted to detect any threats.

A senior official stated that the venue is being thoroughly checked by security forces to ensure that no threat exists. The authorities are taking the threat seriously, and all required steps are being taken to maintain law and order while ensuring a safe environment for the celebrations, the official said.

This threat comes amid a recent surge in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure a peaceful celebration of Republic Day.