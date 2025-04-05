BookMyShow Removes Kunal Kamra’s Content Amid Controversial ‘Traitor’ Remark Row

Kunal Kamra has been removed from BookMyShow's artist history list following his recent "traitor" remark aimed at Eknath Shinde. | Image: X

New Delhi: In the wake of growing controversy, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been removed from BookMyShow's artist history list following his recent "traitor" remark aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde . The popular online ticketing platform has also deleted all content related to Kamra from its website.

Shiv Sena’s Request for Action

The action follows a letter sent by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) youth leader Rahool N Kanal, who urged BookMyShow not to provide a platform for Kamra. Kanal highlighted the potential repercussions of allowing Kamra’s controversial rhetoric to be spread further. In his letter, Kanal stressed that continuing to sell tickets for Kamra’s events could be seen as an endorsement of his divisive comments, which could negatively affect public sentiment and order in Mumbai.

"Such remarks not only hurt the sentiments of the public at large but also have the potential to incite public mischief and disrupt social harmony," Kanal wrote. "By providing a platform for his performances, BookMyShow inadvertently lends credibility to an individual whose actions threaten public order, particularly in a vibrant and diverse city like Mumbai."

Following this Kanal in a letter addressed to the platform’s CEO praised the company for its actions, writing, “Thank you for removing the said artist from your sale and promotion listing, and even taking him out of your search history. Your commitment to maintaining peace and respecting our emotions is highly appreciated.”

“Thank you for keeping your portal clean and free from such individuals,” he added.

Kunal Kamra's Growing Legal Trouble

This latest move comes as Kamra faces growing legal pressure. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police issued a third summons to the comedian in connection with an FIR for defamation and remarks amounting to public mischief.

The police had also visited Kamra’s residence on Monday.

Amid the legal turmoil, Kamra, a resident of Tamil Nadu, returned to his home state after receiving at least 500 death threats. To protect himself, he approached the Madras High Court and secured interim protection against arrest by the Mumbai Police.