BPSC Chairman Confirms Exam Date of 70th CCE Prelims Won't Be Extended, Set To Be Held on Dec 13

Patna: Reiterating that the 70th preliminary examination will be held as scheduled on December 13, BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai on Sunday said that there is "no question of extending the date further".

This comes on a day when a delegation of protesting BPSC aspirants met with senior commission officials, requesting an extension of the exam date. They argued that lakhs of students were unable to fill out the forms due to server issues.

‘No Question of Extending Date’

BPSC chairman said that the exam will be conducted in a "One Shift, One Paper Format," and explained that extending the exam date would push the new dates to April-May 2025, potentially “causing a delay of 5-6 months in the entire process”.

4.83 Lakh Aspirants Have Applied For Exam

"It was already extended from October 18 (the original deadline) to November 4. More than 4.83 lakh aspirants have already applied for the exam. It would be unfair to those who have already applied," the chairman was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"All preparations have been made for the exam. Around 30,000 CCTV cameras and jammers have already been installed at the centres,"the chairmann added.

BPSC has stated that no changes will be made to the examination process, and the "one shift, one paper" format will remain in place.

Meanwhile, Azad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad, who visited Patna on Sunday, condemned the alleged "lathi-charge" by police on protesting BPSC aspirants.

"The way protesting BPSC aspirants were beaten by police in Patna is highly condemnable. My party is always in support of the protesting students. We will not allow BPSC and the government to crush their demands," Azad said.