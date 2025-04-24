BSF Jawan Detained And Blindfolded by Pak Rangers After Accidentally Crossing Border; Talks for Release On

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Constable PK Singh, was detained by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday April 23, after inadvertently crossing the international border near Border Post No. 208/7 in the Jaloke Dona sector of Punjab . The incident occurred around 12 noon, when the jawan reportedly strayed approximately 30 meters into Pakistani territory.

According to preliminary reports, Singh was on routine duty when he mistakenly crossed the Zero Line (ZL), which demarcates the border between India and Pakistan. The Pakistani Rangers, stationed at the Mehfooz Post opposite the Indian position, apprehended him immediately upon entry.

The jawan was in full uniform at the time of the incident. Items recovered from him included his G2 service weapon, three magazines loaded with 60 rounds, a water bottle, mosquito repellent sticks, a torch, a lighter, a cloth bag, and a walkie-talkie set.

Constable PK Singh, a veteran with 17 years of service, is reportedly a resident of Mukhar G Street in Kolkata’s Hooghly district. He is believed to be attached to either the 24th or the 182nd BSF Battalion, though BSF headquarters is yet to issue an official confirmation regarding his posting.

Following Constable PK Singh’s detention, officials from the Indian Army and Pakistan Rangers initiated a flag meeting to negotiate his release.

While discussions are ongoing, the soldier has not yet been handed over, sources said, noting that efforts are actively underway to ensure his safe and prompt return.

Inadvertent border crossings by military personnel or civilians are not uncommon and are generally resolved through standard military procedures. Detainees are typically repatriated following such flag meetings.