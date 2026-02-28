BREAKING: Bulandshahr Celebratory Firing Case: Absconding Father-Son Duo Arrested

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Bulandshahr celebratory firing case, the main accused, Krishna Verma, and his father, Robin, who had been absconding for weeks, were arrested by the Bulandshahr police.

They are set to be produced before the court today. The arrest comes days after the incident left eight-year-old Reyansh battling for life in a coma. However, the family has confirmed that the child has started responding to treatment.

Earlier, the real brother of accused father Robin Verma, Sonu, was detained for questioning by the police.

Is the Shooter a Minor?

Police have described the shooter as a 16-year-old minor. However, Reyansh’s uncle, Sanskar Verma, has contested this claim, alleging that Krishna Verma was born in 2007 and is not a minor.

A Facebook profile reportedly attributed to the accused shows a birth year of 2007, which would make him 19 years old in 2026. However, the profile remains unverified.

The victim’s family has demanded strict action, cancellation of Robin Verma’s gun licence, and immediate arrest of both father and son.

Wedding Celebration Turns into Tragedy

The shocking incident took place around 5 PM on February 19 in the Sarraf Bazar area, Sunaar Wali Gali, under the Nagar Kotwali police station limits in the Shekhsarai locality.

A wedding procession was underway in the narrow street when celebratory firing began. CCTV footage shows two men dancing as one of them fired a pistol into the air.

Krishna Verma, brother of the bride, allegedly brought his father’s licensed pistol outdoors and started firing. Despite warnings from neighbours about the narrow street and people standing on rooftops, he continued to fire multiple rounds. His father, Robin Verma, allegedly encouraged him to continue.

Around 5:30 PM, one of the bullets struck eight-year-old Reyansh Verma, who was standing on a rooftop nearby.

Reyansh, the only son of Himanshu Soni, was playing on a neighbour’s roof when the bullet tore through his jaw. Hearing screams, locals rushed upstairs and found the child collapsed and bleeding heavily.