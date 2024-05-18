Advertisement

Nuh: In a horrific incident, as many as eight people were charred to death whereas over two dozen people sustained burn injuries after the tourist bus they were travelling in caught fire in Haryana’s Nuh late in the early hours of Saturday.

The fire incident was reported on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Nuh. The victims are said to be residents of Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

Advertisement

According to sources, the pilgrims were on the way back from Vrindavan and Mathura. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. After locals noticed fire on the moving bus, they reached out for help and informed police. Soon, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. More details are awaited.

