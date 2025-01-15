Published 17:27 IST, January 15th 2025
BREAKING: Case Against BJP's Parvesh Verma For Distributing Shoes To Voters
A case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parvesh Verma for distributing shoes to voters.
The story will be updated soon…
