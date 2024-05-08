BREAKING: The two doctors out of the nine arrested individuals include a professor and an Assistant Professor. | Image:Republic TV

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested nine individuals including two doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital for allegedly taking bribes from poor patients and medical representatives, Republic has learnt.

The two doctors out of the nine arrested individuals include a professor and an Assistant Professor.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, the doctors allegedly took money from poor patients in the garb of providing treatment and also charged dealers hefty sum of money at the behest of ensuring medical equipment supply.

The probe agency officials had raided 15 locations linked to the doctors and medical equipment dealers, after receiving information that many doctors and employees of the RML Hospital were involved in corruption-related activities through different modules such as supplying medical equipment or getting doctors to promote those and taking large sums of money from private companies in return.

Advertisement

The accused persons had also allegedly collected money from relatives of the poor patients through clerks, promising to get their loved ones treated.

Dr. Parvath Gouda, Assistant Professor at the RML Hospital, who had allegedly received bribe worth Rs 2.5 lakhs via a UPI payment is among those held.

Advertisement

Rajneesh Kumar, a senior technical in-charge at a laboratory in RML, has also been arrested by the officials.

Apart from the nine arrests made in connection with the case, the investigation agency has also registered an FIR against a total of 16 people and further probe is underway.

Advertisement

Dr. Ajay Raj (a professor in the cardiology department), Shalu Sharma (nurse), hospital clerks Bhuwal Jaiswal and Sanjay Kumar Gupta and five others working in four different equipment supplying companies, have also been named in the FIR.

All the accused in the matter have been arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Criminal Conspiracy 120B.

Advertisement

With the CBI seeking their custody, the arrested accused will now be produced in the court.