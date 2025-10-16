Updated 16 October 2025 at 20:39 IST
BREAKING: CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Case
Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe.
Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dramatically arrested Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar in connection with a corruption case involving a Rs 5 lakh bribe. The arrest has shocked the state's law enforcement establishment, raising questions about the integrity of those entrusted with maintaining law and order.
According to sources, the CBI's Chandigarh unit acted on a complaint filed by a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh Sahib, who alleged that Bhullar had demanded a bribe to settle a case. The complainant claimed that the DIG had demanded recurring monthly payments, referred to as ‘sewa-paani’, and had threatened to falsely implicate him in business-related criminal cases if he failed to comply. The CBI conducted a sting operation, and Bhullar was caught red-handed accepting the bribe.
Bhullar, a 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had built a reputation as a disciplined and upright officer. He had served in various key positions, including DIG of Patiala Range and Joint Director of the Vigilance Bureau. His arrest has come as a shock to many in the police department, where he was known for his tough stance against crime and corruption.
The CBI conducted extensive searches at multiple locations connected to Bhullar, including his office, residence, and other properties. The agency has seized documents and digital evidence, which are being analysed to ascertain the extent of the alleged corruption. The CBI has also taken a private individual, allegedly a middleman, into custody.
Published On: 16 October 2025 at 20:34 IST