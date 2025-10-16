BREAKING: CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Case

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dramatically arrested Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar in connection with a corruption case involving a Rs 5 lakh bribe. The arrest has shocked the state's law enforcement establishment, raising questions about the integrity of those entrusted with maintaining law and order.

According to sources, the CBI's Chandigarh unit acted on a complaint filed by a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh Sahib, who alleged that Bhullar had demanded a bribe to settle a case. The complainant claimed that the DIG had demanded recurring monthly payments, referred to as ‘sewa-paani’, and had threatened to falsely implicate him in business-related criminal cases if he failed to comply. The CBI conducted a sting operation, and Bhullar was caught red-handed accepting the bribe.

Bhullar, a 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had built a reputation as a disciplined and upright officer. He had served in various key positions, including DIG of Patiala Range and Joint Director of the Vigilance Bureau. His arrest has come as a shock to many in the police department, where he was known for his tough stance against crime and corruption.