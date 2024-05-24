Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a show cause notice to Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna in sex tapes case, said Sources. Earlier, Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) President HD Devegowda on Thursday warned his grandson and primary accused in the Karnataka sex tape scandal Prajwal Revanna, asking him to immediately return to India. "I have issued a warning to @iPrajwalRevanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process", he wrote in a post on social media platform X".

“He should not test my patience any further”, the post further stated.

The now suspended JDS MP Prajwal Revanna is accused of sexually harassing several women and recording the acts.

Asserting that Prajwal should be given harshest punishment under law if found guilty, the former prime minister said. “I will ensure there will be no interference in enquiry against Prajwal from me or my family members”.

