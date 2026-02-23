Charter Plane Operating As Air Ambulance Crashes Shortly After Takeoff From Ranchi Airport

Ranchi: A charter plane, operating as an air ambulance, reportedly crashed in Jharkhand on Monday night after it went missing shortly after takeoff from Ranchi Airport. According to reports, the charter flight, carrying a patient, attendants, medical staff, and crew members, went missing shortly after taking off from Ranchi Airport. The aircraft, operated by Redbird, had been scheduled to fly to Delhi, but lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) at around 7.30 pm and later debris was discovered between Laterhar and Garhwa districts.

According to information, the ill-fated flight had 7 people on board, including the patient, 1 doctor, 1 paramedic, two attendants, and the pilot and co-pilot. According to sources, the plane had established contact with the next station and handed over control, but subsequently lost communication. All necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being followed, as confirmed by Ranchi Airport sources.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed the crash, and a rescue operation is underway. Reports indicated that the aircraft crashed in a forest near Karmatand village in the Simaria police station area of Chatra district. Suspicious debris, including propellers and engines, has been found in the area, fueling speculation of an air ambulance crash.

"The aircraft is missing. The last wireless signal contact was at 7.30 pm in the Palamu/Garhwa area," stated the Jharkhand Garhwa District Administration. The administration is inquiring to confirm the identities of those on board and assess the extent of the damage.

