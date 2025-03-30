Chennai-bound domestic flight makes emergency landing after tyre burst

Updated March 30th 2025, 09:38 IST
Chennai: A Chennai-bound flight originating from Jaipur experienced a tyre burst just before its scheduled landing on Sunday morning, prompting the authorities to swiftly facilitate an emergency landing, as confirmed by airport officials.
Fortunately, all passengers and crew members were unharmed during the incident and were able to deplane safely once the aircraft landed. Officials reported that the emergency procedures were effectively followed, ensuring the safety of everyone on board.
Prior to landing, the pilot detected the tyre burst and immediately alerted the appropriate authorities. In response, the airport authorities acted in accordance with established protocols for handling such situations.
"Upon a thorough visual inspection of the aircraft after landing, it was discovered that wheel number 2 had been severely damaged, with pieces of the tyre found scattered inside the left interior," officials said. They further emphasized that the timely response and adherence to safety measures ensured that the situation did not escalate further, and the aircraft landed safely without any further issues.
This incident comes days after a Delhi-Shimla flight, carrying Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and DGP Atul Verma among the 44 passengers, made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch. According to news agency ANI, citing sources, the pilot of Alliance Air flight 9I821, traveling from Delhi to Shimla, reported a technical issue with the aircraft's brakes during its landing at Shimla airport on Monday morning. The report confirmed that all 44 passengers, including Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and DGP Dr. Atul Verma, were unharmed. The aircraft has since been grounded for further inspection, the agency added.
Published March 30th 2025, 09:31 IST