Chennai-bound domestic flight makes emergency landing after tyre burst

Chennai: A Chennai-bound flight originating from Jaipur experienced a tyre burst just before its scheduled landing on Sunday morning, prompting the authorities to swiftly facilitate an emergency landing, as confirmed by airport officials.

Chennai-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Tyre Burst

Fortunately, all passengers and crew members were unharmed during the incident and were able to deplane safely once the aircraft landed. Officials reported that the emergency procedures were effectively followed, ensuring the safety of everyone on board.

Prior to landing, the pilot detected the tyre burst and immediately alerted the appropriate authorities. In response, the airport authorities acted in accordance with established protocols for handling such situations.

‘Wheel No. 2 Severely Damaged, Tyre Pieces Found Scattered’

"Upon a thorough visual inspection of the aircraft after landing, it was discovered that wheel number 2 had been severely damaged, with pieces of the tyre found scattered inside the left interior," officials said. They further emphasized that the timely response and adherence to safety measures ensured that the situation did not escalate further, and the aircraft landed safely without any further issues.