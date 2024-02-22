English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Breaking | Chhattisgarh: Part of Abandoned Coal Mine in Korba District Caves In; 3 Feared Dead

Three people are feared to have lost their lives as part of an abandoned coal mine caved in late Thursday evening at the Korba district in Chhattisgarh.

Digital Desk
Three people are feared to have lost their lives as part of an abandoned coal mine caved in at Korba district in Chhattisgarh.
Three people are feared to have lost their lives as part of an abandoned coal mine caved in at Korba district in Chhattisgarh. | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Korba: Three people are feared to have lost their lives as part of an abandoned coal mine caved in late Thursday evening at the Korba district in Chhattisgarh, news agency PTI reported, citing the police. 

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

11 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

13 minutes ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

17 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

21 minutes ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

27 minutes ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

37 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

an hour ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

3 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

6 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

7 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

a day ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

a day ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

a day ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

a day ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fact-Finding Panel on Human Rights to Arrive in Kolkata Tomorrow | LIVE

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms

    Videos9 minutes ago

  3. MI captain Harmanpreet names player who could be a star in WPL 2024

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. NTPC Vindhyachal to establish India’s first carbon capture plant

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  5. WATCH: British Family Awaits Return Of Their Son-In-Law

    Videos17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo