Three people are feared to have lost their lives as part of an abandoned coal mine caved in at Korba district in Chhattisgarh. | Image: Republic TV

Advertisement

Korba: Three people are feared to have lost their lives as part of an abandoned coal mine caved in late Thursday evening at the Korba district in Chhattisgarh, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)