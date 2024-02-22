Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 21:51 IST
Breaking | Chhattisgarh: Part of Abandoned Coal Mine in Korba District Caves In; 3 Feared Dead
Three people are feared to have lost their lives as part of an abandoned coal mine caved in late Thursday evening at the Korba district in Chhattisgarh.
Three people are feared to have lost their lives as part of an abandoned coal mine caved in at Korba district in Chhattisgarh. | Image:Republic TV
Korba: Three people are feared to have lost their lives as part of an abandoned coal mine caved in late Thursday evening at the Korba district in Chhattisgarh, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 21:51 IST
