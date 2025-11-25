Updated 25 November 2025 at 19:42 IST
BREAKING: Chlorine Gas Leak Reported In Palghar's Vasai West, Over 12 Hospitalised
Chlorine gas leak reported in Vasai West, leaving 10‑12 people hospitalised with breathing issues.
Palghar: In Palghar's Vasai West, a sudden leak of chlorine gas was reported on Tuesday evening in the Dewan Maan, triggering a panic-like situation in the area. At least 12 people were hospitalised following the Chlorine gas leak incident. According to reports, the pungent yellow‑green plume drifted in the area, leaving multiple people struggling to breathe.
Further details regarding the toxic gas leak incident are awatied.
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 19:41 IST