Published 16:12 IST, July 3rd 2024

Kangana Slapgate: CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur Transferred to Bengaluru, Remains Suspended

Kulwinder Kaur, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport has been transferred.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Kulwinder Kaur Transferred to Bengaluru
Kulwinder Kaur Transferred to Bengaluru | Image: Republic Digital
13:40 IST, July 3rd 2024