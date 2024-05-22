Advertisement

New Delhi: "There is no bomb threat in Dwarka. There was an incident of accidental fire in a shop in Dwarka's mall”, clarified Delhi Police, hours after it was reported that City Center Mall received a bomb threat, prompting its evacuation. Additionally, Delhi Police bomb disposal squad and five fire department vehicles were also deployed.

MHA Receives Bomb Threat

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also received a bomb threat via mail on Wednesday noon. “A bomb threat mail was received from the Police Control Room at the North Block, New Delhi area. Two fire tenders have been sent to the spot. Further details awaited”, said Delhi Fire Service. Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found.

Hospitals, Schools And Airport Receive Similar Mail

A few days back, four hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat calls. Earlier, on May 1, almost 150 schools were targeted with similar threats from a Russian-based email service, resulting in extensive evacuations and searches.

On Sunday, 20 hospitals, including the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi, received threat emails. Authorities later confirmed that both incidents were hoaxes.

The Delhi Police indicated that these hoax bomb threats likely originated from Budapest and plan to collaborate with Hungarian authorities for further investigation. An officer disclosed that the threats were sent from the email address ‘sawariim@mail.ru,’ associated with a Russian domain.