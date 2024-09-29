sb.scorecardresearch
  • BREAKING: CJI Chandrachud Visits Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur

Published 14:06 IST, September 29th 2024

BREAKING: CJI Chandrachud Visits Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur

Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur and offered prayers.

Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur here and offered prayers. | Image: Republic
14:06 IST, September 29th 2024