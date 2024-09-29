Published 14:06 IST, September 29th 2024
BREAKING: CJI Chandrachud Visits Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur
Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur and offered prayers.
Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur here and offered prayers.
14:06 IST, September 29th 2024