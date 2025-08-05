Uttarkashi's Cloudburst Causes Massive Devastation In Kheer Ganga | WATCH

Uttarkashi: A major cloudburst has struck the Kheer Ganga area of Uttarkashi, amid continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand, causing large-scale devastation. The deluge caused widespread devastation, sweeping away several houses, hotels, and homestays. Locals fear that 10 to 12 people may be trapped under the debris. Panic spread across the region as videos emerged showing gushing water and villagers desperately fleeing to safety.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and the Indian Army’s Ibex Brigade deployed to the site. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep grief over the incident, confirmed active relief efforts, and assured that the situation is under close watch.

Dharali Market Suffers Major Damage; Homes and Hotel Swept Away

Due to rising water levels in Khir Gadh, debris surged into the Dharali market, severely damaging several houses and a hotel. The district administration has confirmed the death of four people in the incident. Additionally, about 12 workers are reported to be buried under the debris. The situation has worsened due to sudden floods, and District Magistrate Prashant Kumar Arya has left for the spot to oversee rescue operations firsthand.

A 16-member team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has reached the cloudburst-hit area in Uttarkashi to join and support ongoing rescue and relief operations, the ITBP confirmed.

Uttrakashi's Cloudburst Video:

The situation in the Kheer Ganga area of the Ganga Valley is described as extremely dire. Rescue operations are underway, with Army personnel from Harsil, along with police and SDRF teams, dispatched to Bhatwari. Continuous rainfall is hampering relief efforts, as the district administration intensifies operations to manage the crisis and provide assistance to the affected population.

Uttarkashi Police took to X and stated, “In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site.”

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his concern on X, saying, “The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”

District Magistrate Prashant Kumar Arya said, “There has been heavy destruction in the Dharali area due to the sudden rise in the water level of the Kheer Ganga river. Several hotels and homes have been washed away. Relief and rescue teams are working on the ground, and we have confirmed four fatalities so far.”