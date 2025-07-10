BREAKING: Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Cafe Attacked In Canada’s Surrey

Gunshots were fired at KAP'S CAFE, the newly opened restaurant of popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, late last night. No injuries have been reported so far.

Harjit Singh Laddi, a wanted terrorist linked to the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and listed among India’s most wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement circulating online, Laddi cited alleged remarks made by Sharma as the motive behind the shooting.

He claimed he carried out the attack because of alleged comments made by Kapil Sharma.

The eatery had just opened and was rapidly becoming well-known among Canadian Indians. Regarding the incident, Kapil Sharma has not yet commented in public.

Who is Harjit Singh Laddi?

Officials said Harjeet Singh Laddi, linked to Babbar Khalsa International, is among the NIA’s most wanted terrorists. He allegedly ordered the shooting at Kapil Sharma’s café after taking offence to a statement made earlier by the comedian.

Laddi is wanted by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the April 2024 murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, who was shot dead at his shop in Punjab’s Rupnagar district.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a ₹10 lakh reward for information that can help track down Laddi. In 2023, Punjab Police busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) cell in Ludhiana linked to Laddi and another BKI handler. Four of their associates were arrested for petrol-bombing the homes of Shiv Sena leaders, underscoring Laddi’s involvement in cross-border extremist activities.

KAP'S CAFE was Launched Just Three Days Before the Shooting

Kapil Sharma opened Kap's Café in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 7, just three days before the shooting incident.