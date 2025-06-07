Breaking: Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised In Shimla

Updated 7 June 2025 at 18:30 IST
Shimla: Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, was on Saturday rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla. According to reports, she was taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated. According to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, she was brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues.
Chauhan stated that she was being examined by doctors, and her condition was said to be stable.
Further details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 7 June 2025 at 18:30 IST