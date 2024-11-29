Published 17:07 IST, November 29th 2024
BREAKING: Congress Rules Out Alliance With AAP in Delhi, To Contest Assembly Elections Alone
Congress rules out alliance with AAP in Delhi, to contest Delhi Assembly elections alone | Image: PTI
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday announced that the party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi alone, ruling out any possibility of contesting the elections in alliance with its ally the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav stated that the party will contest all 70 seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
