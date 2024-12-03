Published 07:48 IST, December 3rd 2024
Cyclone Fengal: 7 Killed As Flood Fury Overwhelms Tamil Nadu; Trains, Flights Ops Hit
Seven members of a family including five children lost their lives after a rock fell on their house in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu amid Cyclone Fengal fury.
Tiruvannamalai: As Cyclone Fengal's flood fury continues, the death toll also continues to rise. In a latest, seven members of a family lost their lives after a rock fell on their house in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai. An ex-gratia has been announced by the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Stalin.
Cyclone Fengal: 7 Including 5 Children Killed in Tiruvannamalai
Seven people, including five children, died in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai when a huge rock fell on their house, following continuous rainfall because of Cyclone Fengal. Four bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital.
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Announces Ex-Gratia
On hearing about the unfortunate accident, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakhs for the bereaved family.
Train, Flight Ops Hit, Heavy Rain Alert Issued in Tamil Nadu
The cyclone has resulted in the delay of several trains and flights due to the excessive rainfall; almost 48 trains passing through Villupuram were delayed till evening and the transport services to Yervaud were hit due to the landslides.
A heavy rain alert has been issued for Coimbatore and Nilgiri till Tuesday and heavy rain has been experienced by Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Villupuram and Chengalpettu. Power supply disruptions have also been reported in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai.
Udhayanidhi Stalin Seeks PM Assistance, Urges for More Funds
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has said that cyclone Fengal has wreaked unprecedented havoc in many of the state and urged the Centre for more funds to deal with the damage. “Cyclone Fengal has wreaked unprecedented havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, affecting 1.5 crore people, inundating 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, and damaging critical infrastructure. Given the magnitude of destruction, I urge PM Narendra Modi to release Rs 2,000 crore from the NDRF immediately to aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts,” MK Stalin said.
Amid the devastation and flooding caused by Cyclonic storm Fengal, MK Stalin said that he will be visiting Viluppuram and Kallakurichi districts to inspect the damage and provide assistance to people. CM Stalin informed that he was in touch with Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam, who is working on the ground in the Cuddalore district. The CM said that he had also contacted State Public Works Minister EV Velu and enquired about the situation in Tiruvannamalai district.
