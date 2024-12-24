BREAKING: Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Derails Near Surat

Gandhinagar: 4 wheels of a non-passenger coach (VPU) attached next to the Dadar - Porbandar Saurashtra Express engine derailed near Surat on Tuesday. Fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported.

"Train 19015 Dadar - Porbandar Saurashtra Express, at 15:32 hrs, while departing from Kim Station, 4 wheels of a non-passenger coach (VPU) attached next to the engine got derailed. Restoration work is on and senior officers are at the site. There is no injury or harm to any onboard passengers or railway staff. The movement of trains is not affected", said Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway while confirming the incident.