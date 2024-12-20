Published 15:23 IST, December 20th 2024
BREAKING: Delhi BJP Office on Alert After Unclaimed Bag With Police Sticker Found
An unclaimed bag with a police sticker was found outside the Delhi BJP office. Probe underway
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: Security around the Delhi BJP office has been beefed up after an unattended bag with a police sticker was found on Thursday, sparking concerns and prompting a police investigation. News agency ANI has shared a video where the bag was seen lying on the roadside near the party office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. Officials have cordoned off the area to assess the situation.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
December 20th 2024