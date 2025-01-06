sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ HMPV | Maha Kumbh | Atul Subhash Case | Journalist Murder Case | Justin Trudeau | Gaza Ceasefire Deal |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Delhi CM Atishi Breaks Down Over Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks On Her Father

Published 15:22 IST, January 6th 2025

BREAKING: Delhi CM Atishi Breaks Down Over Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks On Her Father

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi breaks down while speaking about BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s reported objectionable statement regarding her.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BREAKING: Delhi CM Atishi Breaks Down Over Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks On Her Father
BREAKING: Delhi CM Atishi Breaks Down Over Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks On Her Father | Image: X

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi breaks down while speaking about BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s reported objectionable statement regarding her. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:22 IST, January 6th 2025