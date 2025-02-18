Delhi CM Oath-Taking Time Revised, Ceremony Now at 11 AM on Feb 20 | Image: Republic

New Delhi: After the massive win in the recent 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) is all set to announce the new Chief Minister of Delhi. The grand oath-taking ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Earlier, the ceremony was scheduled for 4:30 PM, but it has now been rescheduled to 11 AM.

The event is expected to take place at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah , and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath , along with over 50 VIP leaders, will attend the event. The oath-taking ceremony will also be attended by BJP state Chief Ministers, all Union Ministers, and NDA leaders.

A cultural program featuring music and songs will precede the ceremony. Around 30,000 guests have been invited, including RSS leaders and spiritual gurus.

Industrialists and celebrities are also likely to attend the event. Additionally, BJP leaders and workers from other states who were deployed for the Delhi Assembly elections have been invited. Ladli Bahanas, Delhi farmers, and thousands of party supporters will also be present.

The BJP will hold a meeting tomorrow, February 19, to elect the new Delhi Chief Minister.

Who Will BJP Pick as Delhi’s Next Chief Minister?

Here are the key contenders for the post:

1. Parvesh Verma – Contesting from the high-profile New Delhi seat against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal , Verma is leading in early trends. The son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, his Jat background makes him a crucial player in BJP’s strategy. He is professionally involved in business and social work.

2. Vijender Gupta – A senior BJP leader and former Delhi BJP chief, Gupta has won the Rohini seat in both 2015 and 2020, despite AAP’s stronghold in the capital. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, and his experience makes him a strong contender for the top post.

3.Ramesh Bidhuri – During the election campaign, AAP claimed that BJP was likely to pick Bidhuri as its CM face and even invited him for a debate. However, BJP dismissed the claim, stating that the CM choice was yet to be finalized. Bidhuri is contesting from Kalkaji against Delhi CM Atishi.

4. Kailash Gahlot – Currently leading from Bijwasan, Gahlot is another potential contender for the CM position.

5. Kapil Mishra – Contesting from Karawal Nagar, Mishra is ahead in early trends, making him a notable name in the race.

6. Arvinder Singh Lovely – Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined BJP ahead of the elections and is contesting from Gandhi Nagar.

7.Harish Khurana – Son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, Harish Khurana is contesting from Moti Nagar. His political lineage and experience could make him a viable CM candidate if BJP opts for a leader with legacy appeal.