Breaking: Delhi Court Convicts Medha Patkar in Defamation Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday convicted social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader, Medha Patkar, in a defamation case lodged against her by Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Medha Patkar might get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment.

The case, which has been ongoing since 2000, stems from a suit filed by Patkar against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). At the time, Saxena was the chief of an Ahmedabad-based NGO called National Council for Civil Liberties. Saxena retaliated by filing two cases against Patkar, one for derogatory remarks made on a TV channel and another for a defamatory press statement.

More details are awaited…