Delhi Enters GRAP Stage 1 as Air Quality Deteriorates: Check What’s Allowed and What’s Banned?

New Delhi: Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi on Wednesday as Air Quality tumbled into 'poor' category.

The air quality commission has ordered to implement dust mitigation measures for construction and demolition activities.

What’s Allowed Under GRAP 1

Construction & Demolition: Construction activities can continue, but with restrictions on dust generation.

Industries: Non-polluting industries may continue operations, but those violating emission standards might face shutdown orders.

What's Banned Under GRAP 1

Road Dust: Roads must be kept damp to minimize dust. Mechanized sweeping of roads might be recommended in high-pollution zones.

Fuel Usage: Some restrictions might apply to industries and power plants using high-polluting fuels, especially coal.

Firecrackers are generally banned during the festival season under GRAP to prevent air quality deterioration. Open burning of crop residue is discouraged, but it is not fully banned at this stage.

When Does AQI Turn 'Poor'