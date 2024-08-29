sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:24 IST, August 29th 2024

Fake Identity Case: HC Extends Interim Protection of Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Till September 5

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, August 29, extended the stay on the arrest of dismissed trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar till September 5.

BREAKING: Delhi HC Extends Interim Protection of Puja Khedkar Till September 5 | Image: Instagram
