Published 13:24 IST, August 29th 2024
Fake Identity Case: HC Extends Interim Protection of Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Till September 5
The Delhi High Court on Thursday, August 29, extended the stay on the arrest of dismissed trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar till September 5.
BREAKING: Delhi HC Extends Interim Protection of Puja Khedkar Till September 5 | Image: Instagram
12:14 IST, August 29th 2024