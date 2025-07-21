Republic World
Updated 21 July 2025 at 19:22 IST

BREAKING: Delhi-Kolkata Air India Flight Grounded After Technical Snag

The Air India Delhi-Kolkata flight, A321, could not take off from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata due to a technical snag.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Air India flight
Air India flight | Image: X, Representational

An Air India Delhi-Kolkata flight was grounded after a technical issue was detected in its rudder system.

The flight, A321, could not take off from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata due to the early detection of the issue.

Initial reports said that the take off was rejected due to snags. Reports said that the plane performed a low speed rejected take off. 

Published 21 July 2025 at 19:21 IST