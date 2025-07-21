BREAKING: Delhi-Kolkata Air India Flight Grounded After Technical Snag

Updated 21 July 2025 at 19:22 IST
An Air India Delhi-Kolkata flight was grounded after a technical issue was detected in its rudder system.
The flight, A321, could not take off from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata due to the early detection of the issue.
Initial reports said that the take off was rejected due to snags. Reports said that the plane performed a low speed rejected take off.
Published 21 July 2025 at 19:21 IST