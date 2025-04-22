Delhi, Mumbai on High Alert After Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Following the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists, Delhi, along with other major cities including Mumbai, Jaipur, and Amritsar, has been placed on high alert.

Security has been tightened across transportation hubs, tourist spots, and religious sites as authorities remain on guard for potential follow-up threats.

The attack, carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot, took place around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, when heavily armed terrorists descended from the mountains and opened fire on civilians in the Baisaran area popularly known as ‘mini Switzerland’ for its scenic beauty.

The massacre comes at a time when the region was witnessing a resurgence in tourism and just ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3.

Though the official death toll is yet to be confirmed by authorities, early reports suggest that 26 tourists were killed and several others injured in the indiscriminate firing.