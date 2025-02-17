Delhi NCR Earthquake: Magnitude, Epicentre, Helpline Number, Possibility of Aftershocks - FAQs Answered

New Delhi: Most of the residents of New Delhi and the NCR region were woken up from deep sleep by a massive earthquake of 4.0 magnitude. The earthquake today was extremely strong and tremours were felt across Delhi NCR; from the magnitude and epicentre to the helpline numbers and the possibility of aftershocks - all FAQs on Delhi Earthquake answered…

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. The location of the earthquake was Nangloi New Delhi, at a depth of five kilometres, it said in a post on X. The tremors stuck at 5:36 am, according to the agency.

The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI. That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.

Earthquake in Delhi: FAQs Answered

According to National Centre of Seismology, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. How bad is 4.0 magnitude earthquake? Though the magnitude of the earthquake was just 4.0 on the Richter scale, people still felt it was a strong earthquake because the epicentre was in New Delhi and its depth being just 5 kms. Since the magnitude was 4.0, the earthquake waves couldn't travel for a larger distance and it is less likely that it would have caused any damages.

What is the epicentre of the Delhi NCR earthquake? The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI. That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.

Is there a possibility of aftershocks after Delhi NCR earthquake? Delhi, which is located in seismic zone IV is among high-risk areas in the country which has fairly high seismicity where the general occurrence of earthquakes is of 5-6 magnitude, a few of magnitude 6-7 and occasionally of 7-8 magnitude. However, aftershocks are not likely.

While the tremours of the earthquake were very strong, there have been no reports of damage or destruction across the NCR region. Have there been injuries and/or deaths in the earthquake? Fortunately, despite a strong effect, the earthquake has not caused any injuries or deaths.

A woman in her 50s who was out on a morning walk in E Block of Noida Sector 20 said, "'Hum log bahar park me walk kar rahe the toh pata nahin chala. Lekin kafi tej tha. Log bahar aa gaye. (We were walking in the park, so we didn't feel it strongly. But it was quite strong. People came rushing out)'." A vendor at the New Delhi railway station, who experienced the early morning tremors in Delhi said, “Everything was shaking...customers started screaming...” A resident of Ghaziabad who felt the early morning earthquake said, “Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking...”

PM Modi has also shared a post on ‘X’, urging the residents of Delhi NCR to remain safe and also remain alert for possible aftershocks. His post read, “Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.”