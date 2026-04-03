Powerful Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR And Parts Of North India After 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hit Afghanistan

New Delhi: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Afghanistan, sending tremors across Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India, including Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh. The sudden shockwaves triggered panic among residents across North India as an earthquake hit the region. According to reports, the tremors, felt around 9.50 pm, were reported from multiple cities, including Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana in Punjab, and Poonch, Srinagar, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports suggested that the residents in high-rise buildings felt severe shaking, which lasted several seconds, with household items moving and shaking. "I was in the kitchen when everything started rattling. There was panic. We rushed downstairs," said a resident of Noida's Sector 74.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Darawan at 71.01 degrees E and 36.52 degrees N, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors Felt Across Region

The earthquake's impact was felt across Delhi-NCR, with residents rushing out of homes and office buildings. "The tremors were terrible, for a moment I thought it was something else, but when the bottle on the table started shaking, I realised it was an earthquake," said a resident from Green Park.

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The tremors were also reported in Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil. The NCS reported the earthquake's depth at 75 km, stating that the earthquake's great depth was the reason for the strong tremors in Delhi-NCR.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The concerned authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation, with emergency services on alert. "We've received no reports of damage or injuries so far," said a senior official.

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