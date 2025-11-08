Updated 8 November 2025 at 11:33 IST
Breaking: Delhi Police Arrest 9 for Duping Job Seekers With Fake Indigo Airline Offers
Nine members were arrested for running a cyber fraud racket, extorting money in the name of registration, interviews, and training before cutting contact with victims.
New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested nine members of a cyber fraud gang that duped people by offering fake jobs at Indigo Airlines.
According to officials, the gang used fake callers to lure candidates and extorted money from them in the name of registration, interviews, and training. Once the payments were made, the accused became unreachable, with their phone numbers switched off.
The Cyber Police of the South District busted the gang after tracing them through technical investigation and bank transaction details. During the operation, officials recovered 23 electronic devices and 19 SIM cards from the accused
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 8 November 2025 at 11:29 IST