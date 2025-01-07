Delhi Polls: Election Commission to Announce Dates and Full Schedule at 2 PM

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is scheduled to take place in the end of January or early February, in 70 assembly seats. As political parties begin releasing lists of candidates for the polls, the Election Commission of India have announced that the official announcement about the dates and schedule of the Delhi Polls will be made at 2:00 pm today.

Delhi Elections Dates LIVE: Election Commission Announcement at 2:00 PM

As mentioned earlier, the Election Commission will be announcing the Delhi Assembly Elections Schedule and dates today at 2:00 pm. The 'Press Conference by Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for General Election to

Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi' will take place in Vigyan Bhawan's Plenary Hall at 2:00 pm in the national capital.

As per our sources, the Delhi Elections are expected to be held in the second week of February. An official announcement regarding the Delhi Polls dates will be made later today.

Political Parties Gearing Up for Delhi Polls

As the assembly election nears in the national capital, the political temperature is on a surge as the major parties, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), and Congress, gear up for a fiercely contested election. While Congress remains in the race, the primary battle is expected to be between Arvind Kejriwal -led AAP and BJP, led by JP Nadda.

The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi since 1998, is pulling out all the stops to challenge AAP's dominance. AAP has been the ruling party since 2013, and in the last two Assembly elections (2015 and 2020), it decisively defeated the BJP, restricting it to just three and eight seats, respectively. The Congress, which once had a strong presence in Delhi, has been struggling as many of its traditional supporters shifted to AAP in the last few years, leaving the party with no seats in the last two elections.

BJP vs AAP: List of Candidates for Delhi Elections Out

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Polls in January-end or early February 2025, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list comprising of names of 29 candidates while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already released five lists.