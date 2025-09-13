Updated 13 September 2025 at 15:50 IST
Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Email
The Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi has received a bomb threat through email, ANI reported citing Delhi police sources.
After conducting the investigation, police has not found anything there and declared the mail as a hoax, ANI reported.
A bomb threat issued to the Delhi High Court recently was also found to be a hoax.
Regarding the incident, spokesperson of the Taj Palace, New Delhi, told ANI, "After a thorough security check, the government authorities have stated that the incident was a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us and we continue to remain vigilant."
