Several Prominent Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats, Probe Underway

New Delhi: Weeks after an explosion in Prashant Vihar, prominent schools in the national capital have received bomb threats via email early in the morning today; the parents have been informed and students have been sent back to their homes.

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat via Email

A bomb threat email has been received by prominent schools of New Delhi - Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar, Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School. According to Delhi Police, the school administrations have sent children back to their homes. Fire and police have been informed.

The mail was received last night at 11:00 pm and at the moment, the SHO along with senior officials of Delhi Police are present. So far no bomb disposal team has come.

Delhi HC Seeks Comprehensive Action Plan to Address Bomb Threats

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. The SOP must define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders--law enforcement, school management, and municipal authorities--ensuring smooth coordination and effective implementation, said the Court.

The bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula, while addressing an application moved by Advocate Arpit Bhargava, directed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to finalize a comprehensive action plan, including a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The action plan must be developed in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including school representatives, law enforcement agencies, municipal authorities, and other state departments.