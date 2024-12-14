sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:17 IST, December 14th 2024

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat for Second Day in a Row, Third Incident in a Week

For the second day in a row, several Delhi schools have received a bomb threat email; the schools include Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram.

DPS RK Puram Among Delhi Schools to Receive Fresh Bomb Threat Today
Image: https://dpsrkp.net/infrastructure-2/

New Delhi: For the third time this week, Delhi schools have received a bomb threat email; the schools include the Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram. The police is currently conducting a thorough search and investigation, to ensure the safety of the infrastructure, students and staff of the schools. 

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat for 2nd Day in a Row

Different schools in the national capital have received bomb threat emails three times in the past seven days. 

Updated 08:29 IST, December 14th 2024