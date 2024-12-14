Published 08:17 IST, December 14th 2024
Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat for Second Day in a Row, Third Incident in a Week
For the second day in a row, several Delhi schools have received a bomb threat email; the schools include Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram.
New Delhi: For the third time this week, Delhi schools have received a bomb threat email; the schools include the Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram. The police is currently conducting a thorough search and investigation, to ensure the safety of the infrastructure, students and staff of the schools.
Different schools in the national capital have received bomb threat emails three times in the past seven days.
